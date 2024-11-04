Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 741273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Braskem Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
