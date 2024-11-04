Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $54.32 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

