Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFMD

Affimed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.