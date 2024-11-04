Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BKD opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.