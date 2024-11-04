Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE BKD opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
