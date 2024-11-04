BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 83 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $793.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $781.33 and its 200 day moving average is $713.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.81 and a twelve month high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

