BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

