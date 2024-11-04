BSW Wealth Partners Has $519,000 Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Reliance were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,753,000 after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $287.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. Reliance’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.