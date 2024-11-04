BSW Wealth Partners Invests $223,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 180.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,487,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $53,743,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

