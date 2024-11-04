BSW Wealth Partners Invests $253,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $101.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

