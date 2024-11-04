BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

