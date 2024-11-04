BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.