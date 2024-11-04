Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,238 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $175,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

