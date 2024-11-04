BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.68. 2,362,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.62 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

