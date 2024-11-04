CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Decreased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,597,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after buying an additional 1,466,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 67.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 657,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 17.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Up 2.0 %

CAE stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

