California Water Service Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; Sets $0.28 per Share Payout

California Water Service Group, a renowned provider of water and wastewater services, announced on October 30, 2024, the declaration of its 319th consecutive quarterly dividend. The company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.28 per common share, slated for payment on November 22, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of November 12, 2024.

The company, whose common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT,” encompasses regulated utilities like California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service. Additionally, it includes Texas Water Service, a utility holding firm. Collectively, these entities cater to both regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater needs for over 2.1 million individuals across California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas.

California Water Service Group’s press release cautions that the forward-looking statements contained within comply with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements inherently involve an element of risk due to various uncertainties and market conditions. While the company strives to base these forward-looking assessments on sound assumptions, the actual outcomes may significantly deviate. Factors influencing these outcomes are detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investors are advised to carefully evaluate these statements, which serve as projections and hold no guarantees. California Water Service Group disclaims any obligation to modify or update its forward-looking statements beyond what is legally required.

For more information, individuals can visit the company’s official website at www.calwatergroup.com.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

