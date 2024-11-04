Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.12. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 6,583,458 shares traded.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.30% and a negative net margin of 240.19%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
