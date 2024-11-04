Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 7,985 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

