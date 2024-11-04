Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.43. 563,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,818. The stock has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.35 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.