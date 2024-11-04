Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 10,054 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $15,875,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,888,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

