CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.83. 3,070,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,485,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

