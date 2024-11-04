Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CARR opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

