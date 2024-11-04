Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Carter’s by 194.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carter’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

