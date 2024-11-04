Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $453.10 and last traded at $453.10, with a volume of 1075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.26.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

