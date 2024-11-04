CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,854 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 304.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $459,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,951.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $459,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,951.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,997. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,398 shares of company stock worth $1,169,095. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

