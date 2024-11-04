Celestica (CLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celestica (NYSE: CLS):

10/24/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $70.22 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

