Centennial Bank AR Buys New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

