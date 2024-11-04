Centennial Bank AR Buys Shares of 162 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

