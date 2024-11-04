Centennial Bank AR Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

