Centennial Bank AR Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Bank AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Centennial Bank AR’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

