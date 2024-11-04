CGI (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGI Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

