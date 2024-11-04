ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 10,752,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,346,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,060.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.