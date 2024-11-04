Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.700 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
CHKP stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Play New Options Trading With Bitcoin ETFs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Amazon a Must-Own Stock in the Magnificent 7?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.