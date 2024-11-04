Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 19,947 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.88 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

