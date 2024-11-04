Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $482.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

