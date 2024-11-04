Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.