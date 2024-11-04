Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $175.81 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.