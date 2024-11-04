Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $335.00 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $211.99 and a one year high of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

