Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

