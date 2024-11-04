Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.46 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 71366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

