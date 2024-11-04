Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.