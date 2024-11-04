Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.00. 1,376,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,541. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

