Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 15368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.