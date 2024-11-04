Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CMPR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

