Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after purchasing an additional 183,002 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 245.0% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

