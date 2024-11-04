Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

TCHP opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

