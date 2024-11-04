Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $23.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

