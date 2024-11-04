Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,112,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

HON opened at $209.19 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

