Civic Market Capitalization Hits $115.39 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Civic has a market capitalization of $115.39 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

