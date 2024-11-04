Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,094 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after buying an additional 1,238,274 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $106.58 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

