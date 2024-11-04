Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.10 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.10 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $712.96 and its 200-day moving average is $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

